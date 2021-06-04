Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sells $86,986.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $355.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.