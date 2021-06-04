Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nevro worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

