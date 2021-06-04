New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 22,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 518,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,308,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

