Newton Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

