NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 61.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $328,866.69 and approximately $981.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00480969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

