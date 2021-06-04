NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.