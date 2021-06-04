NFTLootBox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $343,871.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $953,451.24 and approximately $343,871.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $42.19 or 0.00112287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

