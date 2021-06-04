NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Up to $15.84

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $16.74. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.