Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

