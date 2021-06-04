NIX Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $10.04 million and $63,571.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,156,203 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

