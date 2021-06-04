Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Ralph Brandenberger Sells 4,140 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NKTX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 189,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,745. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.