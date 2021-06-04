Noir Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $944.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Noir has a market cap of $472,233.43 and $944.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00263615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00040162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,499,779 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

