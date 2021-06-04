Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Price Down 2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.