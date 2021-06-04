Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 14777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.37 million and a P/E ratio of 269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

