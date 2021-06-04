Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.88

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $224.88 and last traded at $224.16, with a volume of 197461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Nordson by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,650.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

