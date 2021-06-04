Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $279.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.39. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

