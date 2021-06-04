Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,397 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGAB. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $292,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

