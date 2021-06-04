NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

