NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,084. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.