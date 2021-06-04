NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.