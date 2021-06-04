NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 92,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

