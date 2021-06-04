NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 16,627 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,245. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

