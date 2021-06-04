NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 171,069 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,069 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.26. 1,587,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

