NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.55. 2,060,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,660,785. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

