Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.