Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Novanta worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Novanta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Novanta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 45,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $136.48 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

