Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and traded as high as $73.73. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 19,598 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

