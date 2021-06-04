NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,272.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.