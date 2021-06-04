Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $47.35 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $47.35 or 0.00127554 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $235.86 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052350 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,260 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,500 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.