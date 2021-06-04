NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.