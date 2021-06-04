Nvwm LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.