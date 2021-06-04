NXM Hits Market Cap of $663.33 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $103.39 or 0.00278013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $663.33 million and $40,908.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,916,232 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,597 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.