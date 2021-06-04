nYFI One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $157,255.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.