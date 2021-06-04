Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $536,187.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $536,187.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00297647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00239347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.01079024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.20 or 1.00055606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

