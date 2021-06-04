Oasis Network Trading Up 0.9% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $117.44 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002774 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.