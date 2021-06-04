Observer Price Hits $0.0151 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $176,388.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052350 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

