Oddz (ODDZ) One Day Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

