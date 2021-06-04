Oddz Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $7.22 million and $1.35 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00321792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.01118431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.88 or 1.00196884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.