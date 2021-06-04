OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

