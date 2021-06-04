OKB Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $642.74 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $16.70 or 0.00044994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052350 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.