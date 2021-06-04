Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 257.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

