OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $368.85 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $896.30 million and approximately $368.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00017009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00186969 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

