OneSpaWorld Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,398% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

