Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $985.05 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $985.05 million and $225.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00072412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00262956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039677 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

