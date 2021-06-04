Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $738,252.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00078601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.01012759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.91 or 0.09853950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052263 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

