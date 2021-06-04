OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.