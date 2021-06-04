Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

