Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Orange has decreased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:ORAN remained flat at $$12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 589,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,707. Orange has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

