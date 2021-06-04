ORAO Network (ORAO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78,888.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $78,888.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00235179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01132885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,869.63 or 1.00242748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

