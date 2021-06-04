OREO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,524.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OREO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. OREO has a market cap of $105,689.19 and $30,524.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,571.36 or 1.00204780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.01102803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00521305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00382753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00083478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004070 BTC.

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

